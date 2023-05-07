All Sections
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 May 2023, 19:43
NIKOPOL, DNIPROPETROVSK OBLAST. PHOTO: DEEPSTATEMAP SCREENSHOT

One civilian, a man, was injured in a Russian shelling of Nikopol on Sunday, 7 May. A gas station, business premises, several cars, and a power line were also damaged in the attack.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Today another person was injured in Nikopol; the man was just going about his day when enemy forces deployed heavy artillery to attack the city. The 43-year-old man has lacerations to his head and chest.

A gas station and the premises of a transport firm were also affected. Two vehicles were damaged – a car and a truck – as was a power line."

Advertisement: