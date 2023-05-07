All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Blogger convicted for reacting to Lukashenko caricature with smiley face dies in Belarusian prison

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 May 2023, 21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting to Lukashenko caricature with smiley face dies in Belarusian prison
Nikolai Klimovich. Photo: Viasna

Nikolai Klimovich, a political prisoner and blogger who was sentenced to a year in prison for reacting to a caricature of self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko with a smiley face, has died in Vitebsk Penal Colony.

Source: Belarusian human rights centre Viasna (Spring)

Details: Human rights activists have reported that Klimovich, 61, died in Vitebsk Penal Colony No. 3.

On 28 February, in the Pinsk District and City Court, Klimovich was sentenced to one year’s imprisonment for reacting to a caricature of Lukashenko on Odnoklassniki [a social media service used mainly in Russia and post-Soviet states], despite the fact that he had a Group II heart condition and had suffered a stroke and undergone complex heart surgery.

The court accused Klimovich of insulting Lukashenko under Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Belarus in a satirical image that he had allegedly posted on social media. The blogger had reacted to the picture on Odnoklassniki as "funny" and so the caricature was placed on his page’s feed. According to Klimovich, he had not intended to distribute these caricatures; he was only laughing at them.

Klimovich was detained in the courtroom, as he had been at large before the verdict was handed down. The blogger had said before the verdict that he might die in prison.

The Brest Oblast Court upheld the verdict on 21 April. Shortly afterwards, Klimovich was transferred to Vitebsk Penal Colony No. 3 – he was transported all over Belarus. He was in the penal colony for about two weeks.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 610 invaders and destroy 14 artillery systems in one day
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
All News
Advertisement: