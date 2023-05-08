All Sections
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOMonday, 8 May 2023, 03:50
alerts.in.ua, 23:38

An explosion rang out in the city of Odesa during an air-raid warning late on Sunday evening, air defence was activated in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Suspilne, alerts.in.ua, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Suspilne reported an explosion in Odesa, after which a fire broke out.

A large-scale air-raid warning was announced in Ukraine on Sunday evening, mainly in the southern and central oblasts.

At 23:35, an air-raid warning was announced in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

 

As at 23:53, the air-raid warning had been cancelled in several southern oblasts but announced in several northern oblasts.

At 00:04, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration announced that air defence systems have been activated in the region.

"There is a threat of UAV [attacks - ed.]. Air defence forces are working against [enemy - ed.] targets," the announcement said.

At 00:10, the Kyiv City Military Administration also reported that air defence was operating in the capital.

"Air defence in operation on the outskirts of Kyiv! Stay in shelters until the end of the air-raid alert!" the administration noted.

Update at 00:30. There was a Russian missile attack in Odesa Oblast, said Serhii Bratchuk, the chairman of the Public Council at the Odesa Oblast Military Administration.

"All other details to follow," he wrote on Telegram.

Update at 01:22: Suspilne reported that explosions were heard in Kyiv.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said air defence was activated in Ukraine’s capital.

Update at 01:30: More explosions rocked Kyiv.

Update at 02:00: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said drone fragments fell in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district.

"All relevant services are heading to the scene. Information about damage [to buildings and infrastructure] and casualties is being confirmed," he wrote on Telegram.

Update at 02:02: Loud explosions rocked Kyiv once again.

Update at 03:35: An all-clear was given in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. There is still a threat of airstrikes and missile strikes in other parts of Ukraine.

Update at 03:50: An all-clear was given across all of Ukraine.

