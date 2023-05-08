All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOMonday, 8 May 2023, 03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
alerts.in.ua, 23:38

An explosion rang out in the city of Odesa during an air-raid warning late on Sunday evening, air defence was activated in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Suspilne, alerts.in.ua, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Suspilne reported an explosion in Odesa, after which a fire broke out.

A large-scale air-raid warning was announced in Ukraine on Sunday evening, mainly in the southern and central oblasts.

At 23:35, an air-raid warning was announced in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

 

As at 23:53, the air-raid warning had been cancelled in several southern oblasts but announced in several northern oblasts.

At 00:04, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration announced that air defence systems have been activated in the region.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"There is a threat of UAV [attacks - ed.]. Air defence forces are working against [enemy - ed.] targets," the announcement said.

At 00:10, the Kyiv City Military Administration also reported that air defence was operating in the capital.

"Air defence in operation on the outskirts of Kyiv! Stay in shelters until the end of the air-raid alert!" the administration noted.

Update at 00:30. There was a Russian missile attack in Odesa Oblast, said Serhii Bratchuk, the chairman of the Public Council at the Odesa Oblast Military Administration.

"All other details to follow," he wrote on Telegram.

Update at 01:22: Suspilne reported that explosions were heard in Kyiv.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said air defence was activated in Ukraine’s capital.

Update at 01:30: More explosions rocked Kyiv.

Update at 02:00: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said drone fragments fell in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district.

"All relevant services are heading to the scene. Information about damage [to buildings and infrastructure] and casualties is being confirmed," he wrote on Telegram.

Update at 02:02: Loud explosions rocked Kyiv once again.

Update at 03:35: An all-clear was given in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. There is still a threat of airstrikes and missile strikes in other parts of Ukraine.

Update at 03:50: An all-clear was given across all of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 610 invaders and destroy 14 artillery systems in one day
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
All News
Advertisement: