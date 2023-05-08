All Sections
There may or may not be escalation on 9 May – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 8 May 2023, 08:58
There may or may not be escalation on 9 May – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
Hanna Maliar

As of 8 May, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine is unable to predict whether Russia will escalate the situation in Ukraine on 9 May, when it celebrates Victory Day in World War II.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Whether there will be an escalation on 9 May is impossible to confirm or deny 100%.

There will always be a possibility of an escalation, regardless of the date, as long as the war continues. 

It is true that Russians love dates and historical parallels. But there have already been many historical and festive dates on which they have not ‘escalated’. So there may or may not be an escalation. We must always be prepared for defence and the enemy's insidiousness."

Background: In 2022, Ukrainians feared an escalation of the situation and massive Russian attacks on Ukraine on 9 May, but this did not happen that day.

