Strike on Odesa Oblast: three people injured, one missing

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 8 May 2023, 09:51
PHOTO: OPERATIONAL COMMAND PIVDEN (SOUTH)

As of 8 May, three people have been injured and one is reported missing as a result of a night attack in Odesa Oblast.

Source: Odesa District Military Administration; Yurii Kruk, Head of Odesa District State Administration

Quote: "As of the morning of 8 May, Odesa emergency workers had extinguished a fire that broke out after a Kh-22 missile hit one of the logistics infrastructure warehouses, which is located on the territory of the Odesa district...

Currently, one person is missing. Search and rescue operations continue. "

Details: Kruk said that three warehouse workers received minor injuries, and medical assistance was provided to them promptly on the spot; no one was hospitalised.

At night, the Russians launched a missile strike on the Odesa district from strategic aircraft.

