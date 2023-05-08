Russia attacked 10 Ukraine's oblasts in a day: 28 injured, 3 killed

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 10 oblasts in Ukraine. 28 people have been injured, and three more have been killed as a result of the attacks.

Source: Military Media Center

Quote from Military Media Center: "According to the information provided by the Situation Centre of the Ministry of Defence, during the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the territory of 10 oblasts of Ukraine.

In total, 127 settlements were attacked with various types of weapons (mortars, tanks, artillery, MLRS, anti-aircraft missiles, UAVs and strategic and tactical aviation), and 139 infrastructure facilities were confirmed to have been damaged.

Preliminary reports indicate that three people have been killed and 28 others have been injured."

