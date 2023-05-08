All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia attacked 10 Ukraine's oblasts in a day: 28 injured, 3 killed

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 8 May 2023, 10:38
Russia attacked 10 Ukraine's oblasts in a day: 28 injured, 3 killed
FIRES IN ODESA OBLAST AFTER KH-22 MISSILE HIT. SOURCE: OC PIVDEN (SOUTH)

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 10 oblasts in Ukraine. 28 people have been injured, and three more have been killed as a result of the attacks.

Source: Military Media Center 

Quote from Military Media Center: "According to the information provided by the Situation Centre of the Ministry of Defence, during the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the territory of 10 oblasts of Ukraine.

In total, 127 settlements were attacked with various types of weapons (mortars, tanks, artillery, MLRS, anti-aircraft missiles, UAVs and strategic and tactical aviation), and 139 infrastructure facilities were confirmed to have been damaged.

Preliminary reports indicate that three people have been killed and 28 others have been injured."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 610 invaders and destroy 14 artillery systems in one day
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
All News
Advertisement: