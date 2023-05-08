Russian night attack: body recovered from under rubble in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

STOCK PHOTO FROM THE INSTAGRAM OF THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE IN ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST

One person was killed and another rescued from under the rubble as a result of a nighttime Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Facebook

Quote: "On 8 May, as a result of an attack, a fire broke out in a one-storey building in a settlement of Zaporizhzhia district. Search and rescue crews put down the fire on a total area of 80 square metres. As a result of the incident, the rescuers recovered one person from under the destroyed constructions and removed one body."

