"European tradition": Ukrainian parliament to consider idea of marking Victory Day on 8 May as soon as possible

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) at its next plenary session will consider President Zelenskyy’s proposal to mark the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II (1939-1945) annually on 8 May.

Source: Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, on Facebook

Details: Stefanchuk recalled that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted an urgent draft law, "On the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War (1939-1945)", to the parliament, which provides for changes to current legislation.

Instead of the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, it is proposed to establish the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War (1939-1945) in Ukraine on 8 May each year.

Quote from Stefanchuk: "The draft law submitted by Ukraine’s President will be considered at the next plenary session.

I want to add that marking the end of the World War II in Europe on 8 May is a European tradition. Ukraine has been marking this day along with the rest of the civilised world since 2015.

And 9 May is the Day of Europe, our common home. And we will certainly return to the United Europe soon."

Background:

In March 2015, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine’s former President, issued a decree designating 8 May as Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation in Ukraine, but 9 May remained the Day of Victory over Nazism in World War II (1939-1945). 8 May was a working day, and 9 May remained a public holiday.

On 2 May 2023, after nine years of Russia's hybrid war against Ukraine and over a year of full-scale war, the Verkhovna Rada legislatively defined the political regime in Russia as "Ruscism" and condemned it.

On 8 May 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada to establish the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War (1939-1945) on 8 May in Ukraine. He signed a decree to move Europe Day to 9 May.

Russia marks Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War on 9 May. 9 May is Europe Day in other European countries; in Ukraine, Europe Day was marked on the third Saturday of May until this year.

