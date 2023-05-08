All Sections
Poland hands over 10 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 8 May 2023, 18:58
Poland hands over 10 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images

Poland has transferred 10 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said.

Source: Błaszczak on air of еру Polish TVP channel, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We have supplied 10 MiG-29s to Ukraine," Błaszczak said.

Background: On 5 April, Polish President Duda said that his country has delivered eight MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

In addition, on 13 April, the German government approved Poland's request to transfer MiG-29 fighters left over from the German Democratic Republic's stockpile to Ukraine.

Slovakia has handed over all of its 13 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

Advertisement: