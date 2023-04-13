All Sections
Germany allows Poland to send five MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 13 April 2023, 19:00
Germany allows Poland to send five MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

The German Ministry of Defence has allowed Poland to supply Ukraine with five MiG-29 fighter jets left over from the German Democratic Republic's army.

Source: German Defence Ministry press service, reported by European Pravda

Quote from Boris Pistorius, German Defence Minister: "I am pleased to inform you that we can promise our Polish partners that we will allow them to supply five MiG-29s from the former GDR stockpile to Ukraine. We received the application just today. I welcome the fact that we in the Federal Government have made this decision together."

Details: In 2002, Germany sold Poland 23 MiG-29 fighters that the Bundeswehr (the Armed Forces of Germany - ed.) inherited from the army of the German Democratic Republic.

Jacek Siewiera, a security advisor to Polish President Andrzej Duda, stated at the end of March that about 10 such fighters remain in service in the Polish Air Force.

As a rule, contracts for the sale of military equipment from Germany stipulate that the German government must consent to the possible supply of its military equipment to a third party.

Background: It was reported earlier that Poland had asked to be allowed to supply Ukraine with MiG-29 fighter jets. In response, the German government promised to make a decision this Thursday.

Last week, Duda reported that Poland has supplied Ukraine with eight MiG-29 fighters.

