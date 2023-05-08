Ukrainian air defence shoots down two Russian attack drones and "invisible" UAV over Kherson Oblast
Monday, 8 May 2023, 19:06
The Ukrainian air defence has shot down three Russian UAVs in Kherson Oblast on 8 May.
Source: press service of the Ukrainian Air Force
Details: Air defence forces of Air Command Pivden (South) destroyed three Russian unmanned aerial vehicles in Kherson Oblast on 8 May.
The report states that these were two Lancet attack UAVs and a ZALA drone.
For reference: Lancet UAV is a Russian loitering munition. ZALA is a drone that Russia claims is "invulnerable and invisible to electronic warfare systems".
