Ukrainian air defence shoots down two Russian attack drones and "invisible" UAV over Kherson Oblast

PHOTO BY THE UKRAINIAN AIR FORCE

The Ukrainian air defence has shot down three Russian UAVs in Kherson Oblast on 8 May.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian Air Force

Details: Air defence forces of Air Command Pivden (South) destroyed three Russian unmanned aerial vehicles in Kherson Oblast on 8 May.

The report states that these were two Lancet attack UAVs and a ZALA drone.

For reference: Lancet UAV is a Russian loitering munition. ZALA is a drone that Russia claims is "invulnerable and invisible to electronic warfare systems".

