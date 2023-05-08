Occupiers stop work of "administrations" in Kherson Oblast, take documents and leave – General Staff

In Kherson Oblast, in the city of Skadovsk, Russians began calling a halt to the activity of district and city administrations, loading up their transport with documents and leaving town.

Source: General Staff on Facebook

Quote: "In the city of Skadovsk, the activities of district and city administrations have reportedly been stopped. So, on the night of 6-7 May, Russians loaded documentation, office equipment and other property of state institutions onto road transport. On the morning of 7 May, together with their families, a significant part of the Russian occupation administration left the city."

Details: Currently, a similar situation is also being observed in the settlements of Mykhailivka, Petrivka, Shevchenka, Shyroke, Ulianivka and Krasne, Kherson Oblast.

The General Staff also reported that due to kilometres-long traffic jams at the entry to Crimea and near the Kerch Bridge, plans are to carry out the removal of documentation and looted property from state institutions of the temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast by sea, using a dry cargo ship, through the Port of Berdiansk.

