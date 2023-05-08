EU on Ukraine's decision to celebrate Europe Day on 9 May: "Reflection of the European identity of the Ukrainian people"

The European Commission has welcomed Ukraine's decision to celebrate Europe Day on 9 May.

Source: Dana Spinant, spokeswoman and Director for Political Communication for the European Commission, on Twitter

Quote from Spinant: "We welcome Ukraine's decision to celebrate 9 May as Europe Day – this is a reflection of the European identity of the Ukrainian people."

Background:

On 8 May 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree to celebrate Europe Day on 9 May.

Zelenskyy explained that the tradition of celebrating Europe Day "to commemorate the peace and unity that have been achieved" was established many years ago.

This year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will pay an official visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, 9 May.

