EU on Ukraine's decision to celebrate Europe Day on 9 May: "Reflection of the European identity of the Ukrainian people"
Monday, 8 May 2023, 20:59
The European Commission has welcomed Ukraine's decision to celebrate Europe Day on 9 May.
Source: Dana Spinant, spokeswoman and Director for Political Communication for the European Commission, on Twitter
Quote from Spinant: "We welcome Ukraine's decision to celebrate 9 May as Europe Day – this is a reflection of the European identity of the Ukrainian people."
Background:
- On 8 May 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree to celebrate Europe Day on 9 May.
- Zelenskyy explained that the tradition of celebrating Europe Day "to commemorate the peace and unity that have been achieved" was established many years ago.
- This year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will pay an official visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, 9 May.
