EU on Ukraine's decision to celebrate Europe Day on 9 May: "Reflection of the European identity of the Ukrainian people"

European PravdaMonday, 8 May 2023, 20:59

The European Commission has welcomed Ukraine's decision to celebrate Europe Day on 9 May.

Source: Dana Spinant, spokeswoman and Director for Political Communication for the European Commission, on Twitter

Quote from Spinant: "We welcome Ukraine's decision to celebrate 9 May as Europe Day – this is a reflection of the European identity of the Ukrainian people."

Background

  • On 8 May 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree to celebrate Europe Day on 9 May.
  • Zelenskyy explained that the tradition of celebrating Europe Day "to commemorate the peace and unity that have been achieved" was established many years ago.
  • This year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will pay an official visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, 9 May.

