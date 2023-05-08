Russia hopes to manufacture Shahed drones in Belarus

Russia is considering manufacturing Shahed drones in Belarus, following a visit by Iranian engineers to the country.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center, citing Belarusian resistance (cited in English here).

Quote from the National Resistance Center: "A working group of Iranian engineers, convened by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation and the State Security Committee of the Republic of Belarus, has visited the Gomel Radio Plant. The possibility of setting up production of kamikaze drones was discussed during the group's visit."

Advertisement:

Details: Belarusian resistance earlier reported that the Gomel plant was being used to retrofit drones.

Ukraine's National Resistance Center stressed that this development indicates Russia's growing control over the Belarusian defence industry.

Organising full-scale production of Iranian-designed UAVs in Belarus will help Russia address the logistical challenges it faces when transporting drones from Iran.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!