All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


There is good news about ammunition – Zelenskyy

Monday, 8 May 2023, 22:27
There is good news about ammunition – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, photo by the President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has good news regarding the supply of ammunition to Ukrainian defenders, but it is not yet time to make this information public.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I held a meeting with the Minister for Strategic Industries concerning ammunition. There is some good news in this regard. Of course, now is not the time to make them public."

Details: The President also gave details about the meeting of the staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. He noted that the commanders of operational areas, the Commander-in-Chief, and the intelligence leaders gave reports.

"By the way, the reports by [Kyrylo] Budanov [chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine] and [Oleksandr] Lytvynenko [head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine] were particularly thorough and relevant, and we will take certain steps based on them – steps that will strengthen our defence," the President stressed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:19
UK Defence Intelligence doubts coordination effectiveness of Russian troops in Ukraine in their existing state
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
All News
Advertisement: