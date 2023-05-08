All Sections
There is good news about ammunition – Zelenskyy

Monday, 8 May 2023, 22:27
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, photo by the President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has good news regarding the supply of ammunition to Ukrainian defenders, but it is not yet time to make this information public.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I held a meeting with the Minister for Strategic Industries concerning ammunition. There is some good news in this regard. Of course, now is not the time to make them public."

Details: The President also gave details about the meeting of the staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. He noted that the commanders of operational areas, the Commander-in-Chief, and the intelligence leaders gave reports.

"By the way, the reports by [Kyrylo] Budanov [chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine] and [Oleksandr] Lytvynenko [head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine] were particularly thorough and relevant, and we will take certain steps based on them – steps that will strengthen our defence," the President stressed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

