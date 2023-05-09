All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Tehran brags how its kamikaze drones are "game changer" in Ukraine

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 01:35
Tehran brags how its kamikaze drones are game changer in Ukraine
SHAHED-136 KAMIKAZE DRONE. STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Hamzeh Ghalandari, Deputy Defence Minister for International Affairs of Iran, has said that the supposed efficiency of Iranian-made weapons became clear to the whole world last year, apparently referring to kamikaze drones.

Source: Ghalandari in an interview with Iranian news outlet IRNA, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The world was surprised to see that a country that was completely in trouble in all areas and was banned from accessing any technology has now reached a place where it moves on the edge of technology and its weapons are, as media outlets say, a ‘Game Changer’."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Ghalandari, Iran allegedly sells weapons to other countries not primarily for financial gain but "based on its religious and revolutionary ideals".

Although Ghalandari has not specified what kind of weapons he was talking about, the Iranian-made weapons attracted media attention after Russia began to use Iranian-made Shahed drones to carry out large-scale attacks on Ukrainian territory.

Officially, Tehran has admitted that it had supplied Russia with a small batch of kamikaze drones before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But the media has repeatedly described how Moscow is obtaining weapons from Iran.

Ukrainian estimates have shown that Russia has already used more than 400 Shahed-136 drones in Ukraine, and Russia has allegedly ordered 2,400 of these drones in total. Initially, they posed a problem for Ukrainian air defence, but in recent attacks, almost all or all of them have been destroyed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: