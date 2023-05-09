Tehran brags how its kamikaze drones are "game changer" in Ukraine

Hamzeh Ghalandari, Deputy Defence Minister for International Affairs of Iran, has said that the supposed efficiency of Iranian-made weapons became clear to the whole world last year, apparently referring to kamikaze drones.

Source: Ghalandari in an interview with Iranian news outlet IRNA, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The world was surprised to see that a country that was completely in trouble in all areas and was banned from accessing any technology has now reached a place where it moves on the edge of technology and its weapons are, as media outlets say, a ‘Game Changer’."

Details: According to Ghalandari, Iran allegedly sells weapons to other countries not primarily for financial gain but "based on its religious and revolutionary ideals".

Although Ghalandari has not specified what kind of weapons he was talking about, the Iranian-made weapons attracted media attention after Russia began to use Iranian-made Shahed drones to carry out large-scale attacks on Ukrainian territory.

Officially, Tehran has admitted that it had supplied Russia with a small batch of kamikaze drones before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But the media has repeatedly described how Moscow is obtaining weapons from Iran.

Ukrainian estimates have shown that Russia has already used more than 400 Shahed-136 drones in Ukraine, and Russia has allegedly ordered 2,400 of these drones in total. Initially, they posed a problem for Ukrainian air defence, but in recent attacks, almost all or all of them have been destroyed.

