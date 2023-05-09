All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Tehran brags how its kamikaze drones are "game changer" in Ukraine

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 01:35
Tehran brags how its kamikaze drones are game changer in Ukraine
SHAHED-136 KAMIKAZE DRONE. STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Hamzeh Ghalandari, Deputy Defence Minister for International Affairs of Iran, has said that the supposed efficiency of Iranian-made weapons became clear to the whole world last year, apparently referring to kamikaze drones.

Source: Ghalandari in an interview with Iranian news outlet IRNA, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The world was surprised to see that a country that was completely in trouble in all areas and was banned from accessing any technology has now reached a place where it moves on the edge of technology and its weapons are, as media outlets say, a ‘Game Changer’."

Details: According to Ghalandari, Iran allegedly sells weapons to other countries not primarily for financial gain but "based on its religious and revolutionary ideals".

Although Ghalandari has not specified what kind of weapons he was talking about, the Iranian-made weapons attracted media attention after Russia began to use Iranian-made Shahed drones to carry out large-scale attacks on Ukrainian territory.

Officially, Tehran has admitted that it had supplied Russia with a small batch of kamikaze drones before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But the media has repeatedly described how Moscow is obtaining weapons from Iran.

Ukrainian estimates have shown that Russia has already used more than 400 Shahed-136 drones in Ukraine, and Russia has allegedly ordered 2,400 of these drones in total. Initially, they posed a problem for Ukrainian air defence, but in recent attacks, almost all or all of them have been destroyed.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:19
UK Defence Intelligence doubts coordination effectiveness of Russian troops in Ukraine in their existing state
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
All News
Advertisement: