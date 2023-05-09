All Sections
Occupiers take looted property from temporarily occupied territories in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to Crimea – General Staff

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 9 May 2023, 07:10
RUSSIANS LOOTING ENERHODAR. STOCK PHOTO FROM T.ME/ENERGODAR_UKR

The invaders are taking looted property from the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast towards Crimea.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Russian occupiers are continuing to rob Ukrainian citizens, businesses and state institutions in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Details: The General Staff has reported that the invaders are engaging drivers and truck owners from among local collaborators to transport looted property from settlements located near the contact line.

The looted property is being transported towards the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

