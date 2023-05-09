All Sections
Air defence destroyed 23 Russian missiles out of 25 launched on night of "sacred" 9 May

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 9 May 2023, 07:26
Air defence destroyed 23 Russian missiles out of 25 launched on night of sacred 9 May
ILLUSTRATION by Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence forces destroyed 23 cruise missiles out of 25 launched by the Russian aggressor on the night of 8-9 May.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote from Oleshchuk: "The occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine with sea- and air-launched cruise missiles on the night of the ‘sacred’ day of 9 May. During two waves of attacks on Ukraine, the Russian occupiers launched 25 Kalibr and Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles.

The air defence forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 23 of them."

Details: Russian forces launched eight Kalibr cruise missiles from missile carriers in the Black Sea at around 22:00 on 8 May, which they aimed at the eastern oblasts of the country. All eight were destroyed by the military assets and personnel from air defence units under Air Command Skhid (East).

Closer to 04:00 on 9 May, the occupiers launched 17 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles from four Tu-95MS strategic aircraft (Caspian Sea).

Air defence forces from Air Command Tsentr (Centre) destroyed 14 cruise missiles; one more was destroyed in the area of responsibility of Air Command Pivden (South).

A total of 15 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were destroyed.

In total, the Russian occupiers launched 25 Kalibr and Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles during two waves of attacks on Ukraine on the night of 8-9 May 2023. Air defence forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 23 of them.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

