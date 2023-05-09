All Sections
Attacks on Kherson Oblast: 14 wounded, including child

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 9 May 2023, 07:30
The Russians fired 46 times at Kherson Oblast over the past day, launching 320 projectiles of various types and wounding 14 people, including a child.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Oleksandr Prokudin has reported that 320 munitions were fired from heavy artillery, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks, anti-tank grenade launchers, UAVs and aircraft.

The Russians attacked the city of Kherson once.

The occupiers struck residential areas of the oblast’s settlements, as well as the buildings of a school, an outpatient clinic, a nursing home and a village council building.

Prokudin noted that 14 people were wounded over the past day as a result of Russian aggression, including a child.

