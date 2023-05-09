All Sections
Police post photos of wreckage of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 9 May 2023, 10:25
THIS AND OTHER PHOTOS FROM NIEBYTOV'S TELEGRAM

The wreckage of a Russian missile which was still smoking and a vast crater have been found by law enforcement officers in Kyiv Oblast. No injuries or damage have been reported.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, Chief of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast, on Telegram; Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Niebytov: "The wreckage of an enemy cruise missile has been found in one of the districts of Kyiv Oblast. There is partial damage to civilian infrastructure facilities. 

However, due to the excellent work of Ukrainian air defence, we have managed to avoid casualties and turn a Russian cruise missile into a bunch of metal."

 
 

Details: Fragments of another cruise missile have been found in the field in one of the districts of Kyiv Oblast. There have been no casualties or damage. 

 

In addition, law enforcement officers have found a giant crater from Russian attacks. 

 

The diameter of the hit was about 8 metres, with a depth of over 2.5 metres. No casualties or damage have been reported.

Niebytov urged residents not to approach the wreckage of missiles or drones and to immediately call special services and limit any contact with the crash site.

In turn, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has reported that fragments of shot-down Russian missiles have been detected in the village of Myrotske, Bucha district, in the yard of a private house. 

Another missile has been found in the field of the village of Tarasivka, Fastiv ditrict.

Yermak has said that fragments resemble a Kh-55SM cruise missile in both cases.

