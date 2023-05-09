All Sections
Russia may organise provocations against its people on Victory Day – Ukraine's General Staff

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 9 May 2023, 10:04
The General Staff suggests that the Russian occupiers may organise provocations against their population during the 9 May Victory Day parades.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces

Quote: "Provocations and lies are the eternal weapons of tyrants and aggressors. The whole essence of the war that Russia has unleashed against Ukraine is that we are not them. We are fighting on the battlefield. They bomb maternity hospitals and railway stations where civilians gather.

Our enemy is a terrorist state obsessed with sacred dates.

Russia’s  'Pobedobesie' [literally victory frenzy is a term used to describe the "hyperbolic celebrations" of Victory Day in Russia – ed.] consistently strives for more victims and crimes to gain the support of its population. We see that many Russian cities are planning parades on 9 May, including those involving children. Russia may be preparing provocations against its people. They have killed their people for political purposes many times."

Details: The General Staff emphasises that the Armed Forces of Ukraine act exclusively within the framework of international humanitarian law and adhere to the rules and customs of war: "Human life is a key value for us. We do not fight against civilians and children in particular".

