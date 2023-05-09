All Sections
Ukrainian President's Office clarifies aftermath of fall of missile debris on 9 May

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 9 May 2023, 10:33
PHOTO BY THE NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE IN KYIV POLICE

The Ukrainian President's Office has stated that Russia used several Kh-55SM missiles during the attack on the night of 9 May, which fortunately did not deal significant damage.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: The official said that a destroyed missile (Kh-55SM) fell into the yard of a house in the village of Myrotske in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast. Debris has damaged the roof. No one has been killed or injured.

Another missile was discovered in a field in the village of Tarasivka in the Boiarka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] of Fastiv district of Kyiv Oblast. Based on the debris, it is likely to be a Kh-55SM cruise missile.

The debris of a destroyed missile fell on a household plot in the Holosiivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kyiv.

The remains of a missile, presumably a Kh-101 cruise missile, were found in a forest near the village of Orshanets in Cherkasy Oblast. The explosion caused a fire, which was put out. There were no casualties reported.

The blast wave shattered 47 windows of the Cherkasy Oblast Tuberculosis Dispensary building. The staff evacuated 47 patients to an undamaged part of the building.

A second missile crash site was found in the Zvenyhorod district of Cherkasy Oblast. It hasn’t dealt any consequences.

Background: On early 9 May, Ukraine's air defence destroyed 23 cruise missiles out of 25 launched by the Russian invaders.

For reference: The Kh-55SM missile is a longer-range modification of the Soviet Kh-55 cruise missile (capable of carrying a nuclear charge, but Russia doesn’t use it to attack Ukraine).

