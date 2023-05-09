All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian collaborator Volodymyr Saldo records video in Ukrainian and pleads to "forget everything that happened"

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 9 May 2023, 16:49
Russian collaborator Volodymyr Saldo records video in Ukrainian and pleads to forget everything that happened
screenshot

Volodymyr Saldo, a collaborator and the so-called "head" of occupied Kherson Oblast, unexpectedly addressed the Ukrainian soldiers in Ukrainian and asked them to "forget everything that happened".

Source: Saldo on Telegram

Quote: "I personally want to address the Ukrainian soldiers. Guys... We are not enemies. Understand, most of us are kindred. And there was a time when we may or may not argue, but we have everything needed to forget our disputes...

Let's forget about everything that happened. Let's unite and turn in the opposite direction and do everything to end the war. And live together again."

Details: The accomplice of the invaders cynically calls the decommunisation that took place in independent Ukraine the biggest "mockery".

Saldo is concerned about the fate of Soviet monuments, not mentioning the Ukrainian cities destroyed by the Russian invaders with the number of victims still unknown.

According to him, in Russia there are memorable places that "have the same relation to the Ukrainian people," although he did not specify which places he means.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

With his desperate propaganda appeal, the occupier is trying to attract the attention of Ukrainian soldiers and claims that the Ukrainian people are "scared," and that "the Americans themselves must go to war."

It is noteworthy that on 9 May, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine decided to confiscate part of Saldo’s assets.

Previously, the collaborator's company associated with grain was found registered in the UK.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:19
UK Defence Intelligence doubts coordination effectiveness of Russian troops in Ukraine in their existing state
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
All News
Advertisement: