All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Body of downed Russian pilot found on bank of Kyiv Reservoir

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 9 May 2023, 17:05
Body of downed Russian pilot found on bank of Kyiv Reservoir
The body of Russian pilot, who may have been shot down has been discovered on the bank of the Kyiv Reservoir. Photo from police ( Andrii Niebytov's Telegram).

The body of Russian helicopter pilot Roman Mankyshev, who may have been shot down in February or March last year, has been discovered on the bank of the Kyiv Reservoir in the town of Vyshhorod. 

Source: Andrii Niebytov, the Head of the General Directorate of National Police of Kyiv Oblast; Channel 24; Ministry of Internal Affairs Telegram channel; Iryna Prianishnikova, spokeswoman for Kyiv Oblast Police, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Niebytov: "The commander of a downed Russian helicopter was found today on the shore of the Kyiv Reservoir in Vyshhorod.

Advertisement:

Roma the pilot has surfaced, probably to celebrate 9 May. He didn’t want to sit at home. ‘A holiday is a holiday!’ An excellent example for all Russians. It is better to stay at home than be complicit in war crimes."

Details: The press service of the Kyiv Oblast Police confirmed that the pilot's body was found at 08:00 on 9 May on the bank of the Kyiv Reservoir.

 

The law enforcement officers established that the deceased was a Russian serviceman, as evidenced by his uniform and chest chevron. Mi-24 helicopter pilot instructions were also found [with the body – ed.].

 

According to Channel 24, the Russian pilot’s remains were discovered by employees of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant. The channel's sources said it was Senior Lieutenant R.G. Mankyshev, whose helicopter (a Mi-24) was shot down over the water area of the Kyiv Reservoir in February-March 2022.

The surname Mankyshev appears on the pilot's uniform found on the body. The photo also shows a parachute.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: