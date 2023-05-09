All Sections
Body of downed Russian pilot found on bank of Kyiv Reservoir

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 9 May 2023, 17:05
The body of Russian pilot, who may have been shot down has been discovered on the bank of the Kyiv Reservoir. Photo from police ( Andrii Niebytov's Telegram).

The body of Russian helicopter pilot Roman Mankyshev, who may have been shot down in February or March last year, has been discovered on the bank of the Kyiv Reservoir in the town of Vyshhorod. 

Source: Andrii Niebytov, the Head of the General Directorate of National Police of Kyiv Oblast; Channel 24; Ministry of Internal Affairs Telegram channel; Iryna Prianishnikova, spokeswoman for Kyiv Oblast Police, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Niebytov: "The commander of a downed Russian helicopter was found today on the shore of the Kyiv Reservoir in Vyshhorod.

Roma the pilot has surfaced, probably to celebrate 9 May. He didn’t want to sit at home. ‘A holiday is a holiday!’ An excellent example for all Russians. It is better to stay at home than be complicit in war crimes."

Details: The press service of the Kyiv Oblast Police confirmed that the pilot's body was found at 08:00 on 9 May on the bank of the Kyiv Reservoir.

 

The law enforcement officers established that the deceased was a Russian serviceman, as evidenced by his uniform and chest chevron. Mi-24 helicopter pilot instructions were also found [with the body – ed.].

 

According to Channel 24, the Russian pilot’s remains were discovered by employees of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant. The channel's sources said it was Senior Lieutenant R.G. Mankyshev, whose helicopter (a Mi-24) was shot down over the water area of the Kyiv Reservoir in February-March 2022.

The surname Mankyshev appears on the pilot's uniform found on the body. The photo also shows a parachute.

