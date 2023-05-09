All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Leaders of 37 member countries of special Russia tribunal coalition hold remote summit

European PravdaTuesday, 9 May 2023, 18:39

On 9 May, leaders of the 37 member countries of the coalition (Core Group) for establishing a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine held a meeting at which they confirmed their support for creating such a mechanism.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Details: Representatives of the coalition’s 37 member states joined the summit, which was chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Quote: "The summit demonstrated the unity of the coalition and proved that the accountability of Russia's top leadership for the crime of aggression is inevitable. All the participants unanimously confirmed their support for holding Russia's top political and military leaders accountable for launching the war of aggression against Ukraine," the communiqué states.

Following the summit, the coalition’s member states adopted a joint statement supporting the idea of establishing such a mechanism of justice.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, who was visiting Kyiv on 9 May, was present in person.

"The EU supports the creation of a dedicated tribunal to try Russia's crime of aggression. As a first step, we must collect, store and analyse evidence. For this, we are setting up an International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine," she said after the meeting.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In his speech, Zelenskyy noted that discussions about the structure of the special tribunal and other details can continue, but emphasised that "it must be a tribunal".

"I am glad that there is an absolutely clear agreement between us that the aggressor’s accountability for the crime must be inevitable. And it is the aggressor’s accountability for the crime of aggression," he added.

Reminder: In his speech in The Hague, Zelenskyy criticised the idea of a "hybrid" tribunal, which, as far as is known, Ukraine's Western allies are more inclined towards.

In an interview with European Pravda, Anton Korynevych, ambassador-at-large at Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the decision on what the tribunal for Russia’s crime of aggression will look like has yet to be made.

The coalition (Core Group) of states to create a Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression was set up on the initiative of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Currently, it includes 37 states, including G7 and EU countries and some countries of the Global South.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:19
UK Defence Intelligence doubts coordination effectiveness of Russian troops in Ukraine in their existing state
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
All News
Advertisement: