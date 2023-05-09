Russians attack on 4 fronts, heavy battles in Bakhmut, Ukrainian forces strike 2 areas of Russian concentration – General Staff

Russian occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Over the course of the past 24 hours, invaders carried out almost 30 attacks on these areas of the front. The heaviest battles are being fought for the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 9 March

Details: Reportedly, on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no signs of formation of Russian offensive groups were detected. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to be deployed on the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia continues to maintain its forces in areas near the border with Ukraine. Over the course of the past 24 hours, occupiers deployed mortars and artillery to attack the settlements of Zaliznyi Mist, Muravi in Chernihiv Oblast; Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Stari Vyrky, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Yunakivka, Mohrytsya, Popivka, and Slavhorod in Sumy Oblast, as well as Hoptivka, Varvarivka, Buhruvatka, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Tykhe, Mala Vovcha, Budarky, Zemlyanky, Vilkhuvatka, Dvorichanske and Khatne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russians tried to improve their tactical positions, and carried out offensive operations near the settlements of Masyutivka and Stelmakhivka, but had no success there. Kamianka, Kolodyazne, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Lyman Pershyi in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Bilohorivka during the day. Occupiers deployed artillery to attack Makiivka, Bilohorivka, Vesele in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Russians keep carrying out an offensive.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, occupiers carried out unsuccessful offensive operations in the city of Bakhmut, and also in the area of the settlements of Ivanivske and Stupochky. Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Zalizne, and New-York in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces did not undertake any offensive operations. However they conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Avdiivka. Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Netailove, and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Marinka front, units of the defence forces repelled numerous Russian attacks in the area of Marinka. At the same time, Heorhiivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive operations. They conducted attacks in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Velyka Novosilka.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, occupiers keep being on the defensive. Meanwhile, Russians attacked the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliapole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Kamianske, and Plavni in Zaporizhzia Oblast; Antonivka, Molodizhne, and Zelenkivka in Kherson Oblast.

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out four airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, and also two strikes on its anti-aircraft defence systems. Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of Russian military personnel and a radio-electronic warfare station of the occupiers.

In turn, during the day, the invaders launched 20 missile and 30 air strikes and carried out about 30 attacks from multiple launcher rocket systems on the positions of Ukraine’s troops and populated areas.

Russians used 17 air-launched cruise missiles, 15 destroyed by our defenders, and 3 more S-300 missiles on Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka to launch missile strikes. Some civilian infrastructure was destroyed.

