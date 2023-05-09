All Sections
Ukraine has what it needs to liberate territories Russia captured since 24 February – US Secretary of State

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 9 May 2023, 20:43
Ukraine has what it needs to liberate territories Russia captured since 24 February – US Secretary of State
US SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN. PHOTO: REUTERS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes that Ukraine has the resources – including weapons – it needs to liberate territories Russia has captured since 24 February 2022.

Source: CNN, citing Blinken’s statement during a joint press conference with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

Quote from Blinken: "They have in place…what they need to continue to be successful in regaining territory that was seized by force by Russia over the last 14 months."

Details: Blinken stressed that training, and not only weapons, was the key.

Quote from Blinken: "It's making sure that the Ukrainians can maintain the systems that we provide them, and it's important, of course, that they have the right plans, again, to be successful."

Previously: 

