Russian army brigade flees Bakhmut

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 9 May 2023, 21:46
Russian army brigade flees Bakhmut
Screenshot from the video of the 3rd Separate Assault Battalion

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have confirmed the statement of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, that the 72nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces fled Bakhmut.

Source: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade on Telegram

Quote: "Prigozhin's report about the escape of the 72nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces from the vicinities of Bakhmut and the "500 corpses" of Russians who remained there is true. The 3rd Assault Brigade is grateful for the publicity of our success at the front." 

Details: The military personnel reported that within two days, on the southwestern vicinities of the city, attack aircraft of the 3rd Separate Assault Battalion, which belongs to the Azov eliminated 64 invaders; data on the elimination of another 87 is being clarified. The brigade notes there are Wagnerites among these fighters. 

In addition, the defenders captured five Russians and  destroyed several warehouses of the Russian ammunition storage, mortars and "more than one infantry fighting vehicle".

Background: 

  • On 9 May, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, said that one of the units of the Russian Armed Forces had left its positions in the Bakhmut area of Donetsk Oblast. 
  • Prigozhin claimed: "Everyone ran away and exposed a front almost two kilometres wide and 500 metres deep."

