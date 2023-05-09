French National Assembly recognises Wagner group as terrorist organisation

The National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament, voted in favour of recognising the Wagner Private Military Group [PMC] as a terrorist organisation.

The relevant resolution was adopted unanimously.

Quote: "We are sure that the next step will be the recognition of Russia as a terrorist state. We are working on this with our French partners," the Ukrainian Embassy said in a statement.

Commenting on the adoption of the resolution, Catherine Colonna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, wrote on Twitter that the crimes of the Wagner group cannot go unanswered.

She added that France continues to work on this together with European partners.

On 13 April, the European Union added the Wagner PMC and the Russian news agency FAN, associated with the Kremlin oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin [owner of the Wagner PMC - ed.], to the sanctions list. On 20 April, Switzerland joined the EU’s initiative.

