All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


French National Assembly recognises Wagner group as terrorist organisation

European PravdaTuesday, 9 May 2023, 21:52

The National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament, voted in favour of recognising the Wagner Private Military Group [PMC] as a terrorist organisation.

Source: This was reported by the Embassy of Ukraine in France on Twitter, writes European Pravda

The relevant resolution was adopted unanimously.

Quote: "We are sure that the next step will be the recognition of Russia as a terrorist state. We are working on this with our French partners," the Ukrainian Embassy said in a statement.

Commenting on the adoption of the resolution, Catherine Colonna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, wrote on Twitter that the crimes of the Wagner group cannot go unanswered.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

She added that France continues to work on this together with European partners.

On 13 April, the European Union added the Wagner PMC and the Russian news agency FAN, associated with the Kremlin oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin [owner of the Wagner PMC - ed.], to the sanctions list. On 20 April, Switzerland joined the EU’s initiative.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:19
UK Defence Intelligence doubts coordination effectiveness of Russian troops in Ukraine in their existing state
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
All News
Advertisement: