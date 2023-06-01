Fatalities in Kyiv after missile attack, including child

Russian missile fragments have fallen in Kyiv, killing and injuring people. A child is among the dead.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko

Quote: "According to the information available at the moment, one person was killed and three others sustained injuries of varying severity."

Update: Quote from the Kyiv City Military Administration: "Unfortunately, the number of victims of the Ruscists’ air attack is increasing. According to the information that is being updated, there are already three dead and four injured in Desnianskyi district. The data is being updated and clarified."

Later, Klitschko added that, as per the preliminary information from search and rescuers, three dead, including two children, and four injured had been reported in the Desnianskyi district.

A total of five victims have been taken to hospital in Desnianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.

Later, it became known about seven victims.

Update from 04:22: Klitschko has clarified that the number of injured people was 14, 9 of whom were hospitalised.

Update from 04:37: The Kyiv City Military Administration has posted photos of the aftermath of the missile attack on the Dniprovskyi district of the capital.

Update from 07:15: The Kyiv City Military Administration has reported that, as per the updated information, three people, including one child (born in 2012), were killed, and ten more people were injured, including one child.

Two people were injured in the Dniprovskyi district.

In total, three people were killed overnight in Kyiv, including one child, and 10 people were injured, including one child.

