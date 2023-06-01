All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fatalities in Kyiv after missile attack, including child

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 1 June 2023, 03:46
Fatalities in Kyiv after missile attack, including child
AFTERMATH OF THE ATTACK ON KYIV. PHOTO: KYIV CITY MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Russian missile fragments have fallen in Kyiv, killing and injuring people. A child is among the dead.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko 

Quote: "According to the information available at the moment, one person was killed and three others sustained injuries of varying severity."

Update: Quote from the Kyiv City Military Administration: "Unfortunately, the number of victims of the Ruscists’ air attack is increasing. According to the information that is being updated, there are already three dead and four injured in Desnianskyi district. The data is being updated and clarified."

Advertisement:

Later, Klitschko added that, as per the preliminary information from search and rescuers, three dead, including two children, and four injured had been reported in the Desnianskyi district.

A total of five victims have been taken to hospital in Desnianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.

Later, it became known about seven victims.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Update from 04:22: Klitschko has clarified that the number of injured people was 14, 9 of whom were hospitalised.

Update from 04:37: The Kyiv City Military Administration has posted photos of the aftermath of the missile attack on the Dniprovskyi district of the capital.

Update from 07:15: The Kyiv City Military Administration has reported that, as per the updated information, three people, including one child (born in 2012), were killed, and ten more people were injured, including one child.

Two people were injured in the Dniprovskyi district.

In total, three people were killed overnight in Kyiv, including one child, and 10 people were injured, including one child.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: