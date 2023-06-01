National Guardsmen shot down five Russian air targets last week

Last week, the air defence units of the National Guard of Ukraine shot down five air targets of the Russian occupation forces.

Source: Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, Deputy Director of the Department of Planning and Application of the National Guard of Ukraine, at a briefing at the Military Media Centre, as quoted by the press service of the National Guard

Quote: "Last week, anti-aircraft gunners of the 15th Operational Brigade shot down one SU-25 attack aircraft (the pilot ejected) and damaged the second SU-25 jet using the Igla MANPADS in the area of Mala Tokmachka."

Details: In addition, according to Urshalovych, personnel of the 21st Public Security Protection Brigade destroyed a Russian UAV last week near the village of Davydiv Brid using small arms.

Moreover, an anti-aircraft gunner from the 4th Operational Brigade, Soldier Pavlenko, shot down a Kh-101 (Kh-555) cruise missile from an Igla MANPADS near Hostomel, and personnel from the 25th Public Security Protection Brigade used small arms to destroy a Russian Shahed-136 UAV moving along the Dnipro River channel towards the Southern Bridge of Kyiv.

