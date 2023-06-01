All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


National Guardsmen shot down five Russian air targets last week

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 1 June 2023, 15:53
National Guardsmen shot down five Russian air targets last week
Stock photo by National Guard

Last week, the air defence units of the National Guard of Ukraine shot down five air targets of the Russian occupation forces.

Source: Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, Deputy Director of the Department of Planning and Application of the National Guard of Ukraine, at a briefing at the Military Media Centre, as quoted by the press service of the National Guard

Quote: "Last week, anti-aircraft gunners of the 15th Operational Brigade shot down one SU-25 attack aircraft (the pilot ejected) and damaged the second SU-25 jet using the Igla MANPADS in the area of Mala Tokmachka."

Details: In addition, according to Urshalovych, personnel of the 21st Public Security Protection Brigade destroyed a Russian UAV last week near the village of Davydiv Brid using small arms.

Advertisement:

Moreover, an anti-aircraft gunner from the 4th Operational Brigade, Soldier Pavlenko, shot down a Kh-101 (Kh-555) cruise missile from an Igla MANPADS near Hostomel, and personnel from the 25th Public Security Protection Brigade used small arms to destroy a Russian Shahed-136 UAV moving along the Dnipro River channel towards the Southern Bridge of Kyiv.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: