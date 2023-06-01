Zelenskyy meets Kosovo President at summit in Chisinau

On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Vjosa Osmani, the President of the partially recognised Kosovo, on the sidelines of the summit of the European Political Community in Chisinau.

Quote: "At times when it matters where you stand, I expressed our full solidarity to President Zelenskyy. No one understands Ukraine’s pain, struggle and resilience better than the people of Kosovo," Osmani wrote.

"Nothing can stand in the way of a people’s will to be free. Glory to Ukraine," Kosovo’s President added.

Details: The President of Kosovo did not comment on the content of the conversation with Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian side did not report on the meeting between the two leaders.

Background: Ukraine does not officially recognise Kosovo, a country that declared independence in 2008 and whose right to take this step was confirmed by the UN International Court of Justice.

Since then, about a hundred countries in the world have recognised Kosovo, while the rest consider it a part of Serbia, where the country is officially considered part of the region of Kosovo and Metohija.

