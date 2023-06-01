All Sections
Zelenskyy: Actions of Ukraine's Armed Forces in Transnistria are possible only with Chisinau's consent

European PravdaThursday, 1 June 2023, 19:58
Zelenskyy: Actions of Ukraine's Armed Forces in Transnistria are possible only with Chisinau's consent

Ukraine has no right to take military action in Transnistria unless there is a request from the authorities of the Republic of Moldova.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference following the results of the summit of the European Political Community in Chisinau on Thursday, as a European Pravda correspondent reports

Details: Zelenskyy denied the rumours about this and ruled out unilateral actions by Ukraine in Transnistria.

Quote: "Ukraine can react and help only if there is a request from the authorities of the Republic of Moldova," he said.

UPDATED: The president initially refused to answer the question raised twice about whether there was such a request from the Moldovan side, but later brought it up again and decided to clarify, stating: "There was no request".

Zelenskyy also emphasised that Ukraine has no claim to the territory of Transnistria.

"They should unite with their state, with their history – that is, with Moldova," the president emphasised, recalling how he once travelled through the territory of Transnistria and was surprised when he saw the flags of the Russian Federation there but not of Moldova.

Background: Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also convinced that the problem of unrecognised Transnistria and the unification of Moldova will be solved after the victory of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



