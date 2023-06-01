All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Closed shelter in Kyiv: law enforcement officers detained 4 people

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Olena RoshchinaThursday, 1 June 2023, 21:17
Closed shelter in Kyiv: law enforcement officers detained 4 people

As part of the investigation into the tragic consequences of not allowing citizens to shelter in Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained four people: the first deputy of the Desnyanskyi Region State Administration, the director of the medical facility and his deputy and a security guard.

Source: Press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office and the Kyiv Police; Suspilne 

Details: The three detained officials are being served with a notice of suspicion of gross negligence that caused grave consequences, and the security guard is being charged with endangerment resulting in deaths.

Anton Yefimov, the head of the Desnianskyi District Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv, told Suspilne that a medical examination of the security guard showed that he was sober.

Advertisement:

The police are conducting priority investigative actions and establishing the involvement of each of the four suspects in the tragic event when Kyiv residents were killed and injured near the shelter.

 
 
 
 

Earlier, as part of the investigation, prosecutors together with the police conducted searches in two departments of the Kyiv City State Administration, the premises of the Desnyanskyi District State Administration and a medical facility, where citizens were not given access to shelter during the air-raid siren.

Investigative actions in criminal proceedings are ongoing.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In addition, the Security Service of Ukraine is investigating a crime under Art. 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation by Russia of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder).

Background: On the night of 1 June 2023, three people, including a child born in 2013, were killed in the capital during a missile attack by the Russian occupiers.

Residents tried to get into the shelter of the clinic in the Desnyanskyi district, but the doors were locked. 

Criminal proceedings have been initiated over the incident.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: