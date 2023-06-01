All Sections
Closed shelter in Kyiv: law enforcement officers detained 4 people

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Olena RoshchinaThursday, 1 June 2023, 21:17
As part of the investigation into the tragic consequences of not allowing citizens to shelter in Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained four people: the first deputy of the Desnyanskyi Region State Administration, the director of the medical facility and his deputy and a security guard.

Source: Press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office and the Kyiv Police; Suspilne 

Details: The three detained officials are being served with a notice of suspicion of gross negligence that caused grave consequences, and the security guard is being charged with endangerment resulting in deaths.

Anton Yefimov, the head of the Desnianskyi District Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv, told Suspilne that a medical examination of the security guard showed that he was sober.

The police are conducting priority investigative actions and establishing the involvement of each of the four suspects in the tragic event when Kyiv residents were killed and injured near the shelter.

 
 
 
 

Earlier, as part of the investigation, prosecutors together with the police conducted searches in two departments of the Kyiv City State Administration, the premises of the Desnyanskyi District State Administration and a medical facility, where citizens were not given access to shelter during the air-raid siren.

Investigative actions in criminal proceedings are ongoing.

In addition, the Security Service of Ukraine is investigating a crime under Art. 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation by Russia of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder).

Background: On the night of 1 June 2023, three people, including a child born in 2013, were killed in the capital during a missile attack by the Russian occupiers.

Residents tried to get into the shelter of the clinic in the Desnyanskyi district, but the doors were locked. 

Criminal proceedings have been initiated over the incident.

