British PM: Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO

European PravdaThursday, 1 June 2023, 21:29

On Thursday 1 June, Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, reaffirmed support for Ukraine's future membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.

Source: This was reported by European Pravda with reference to PA Media 

Details: Speaking to reporters at the European Political Community summit in Moldova, Sunak did not provide many details of London's position on Ukraine's path to membership in the Alliance.

Quote: "I agree with the NATO Secretary General that Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO, and what we are also talking about with Ukraine now is to ensure that they have all the necessary support for a successful counteroffensive," he said.

He said he was "proud" of the UK experience in supporting Ukraine, adding that he "wants to be sure that we will do everything possible to make Ukraine succeed."

"We want to be sure that we have created security mechanisms for Ukraine for the long term, so we are sending a very strong signal to Vladimir Putin that we are not going anywhere, we will be here and will continue to support Ukraine – not only now, but also in future years," he stressed.

During a meeting with Sunak on the sidelines of the summit in Moldova, Volodymyr Zelenskyy separately thanked him for the provision of long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

"We considered Ukraine's expectations from the Vilnius NATO summit. It is important for Ukraine to get a clear signal about the prospects of membership in the Alliance, which will be another motivating factor for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the entire Ukrainian people," he added on Twitter.

Ukraine expects solid steps regarding its membership in the Alliance voiced at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July. Kyiv is preparing two packages for discussion at the summit: political and practical. Ukraine will not be satisfied with any other decision of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, except for real steps regarding its membership in the Alliance, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said earlier.

