All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Netherlands want to procure dozens of Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 1 June 2023, 22:37
Netherlands want to procure dozens of Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine
Tank Leopard, Getty Images

The Dutch government plans to purchase dozens of Leopard 1 tanks for delivery to Ukraine.

Source: Television and radio company NOS, writes European Pravda 

Details: A Swiss company may become the supplier of tanks, sources in The Hague say.

The purchase of tanks still requires the permission of the Swiss government, and they want to stay away from war with Russia as much as possible.

Advertisement:

The supply of weapons puts neutrality at risk, as the Swiss said earlier. So the agreement on the purchase of tanks has not yet been concluded.

In late April, it was announced that the Netherlands and Denmark were buying 14 Leopard 2-A4 main battle tanks for Ukraine. They are being purchased from German industry and will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible after finalisation of works, probably next year.

These fourteen tanks together cost about EUR€165 million, with the Netherlands and Denmark paying half of this amount. It is unclear how much the Swiss Leopard 1 tanks will cost.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Earlier, it was reported that the Swiss defence concern Ruag had officially submitted to the government an application for the export of 96 Leopard 1 tanks.

Seven years ago, these tanks were purchased in Italy. Switzerland wanted to resell or disassemble them for parts.

It was noted that Ruag wants to sell armoured vehicles for further shipment to Ukraine. First, they will be sent to Germany, to the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, and then to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: