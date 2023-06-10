All Sections
Explosions heard on Russian-occupied Arabat Spit, Kherson Oblast, for the second day in a row

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 June 2023, 10:36
Explosions heard on Russian-occupied Arabat Spit, Kherson Oblast, for the second day in a row
SCREENSHOT

Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, has reported the explosions on Arabat Spit, Kherson Oblast, where the recreation centre occupied by Russian forces was on fire. On Friday evening, there were reports about explosions at another recreation centre.

Source: Fedorov; Russian media; social networks

Quote from Fedorov: "The resort season on Arabat Spit is so hot that several missiles decided to join the Russains at the captured recreation centre on the morning of 10 June.

For some reason, the invaders did not like the company, so car columns with the Russians and local collaborators are urgently leaving for occupied Crimea now."

Details: People in social networks reported that the collaborator Volodymyr Saldo could spend the night there, but he is alive; according to another version, [there were – ed.] the Russian occupiers.

Background: On the evening of 9 June, on Arabat Spit near the village of Shchaslyvtsevo, strikes were recorded at the Express recreation centre, where servicemen of the Russian Guard were stationed.

