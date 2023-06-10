All shelters inspected in Kyiv, only 15% suitable for use "without significant issues"
The special commission finished inspecting all 4,655 shelters. According to Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister of Strategic Industries, only 15% of the shelters are suitable for use "without problems".
Source: Kamyshin on Telegram
Quote from Kamyshin: "As of 8:00 on 10 June, the commission finished inspecting all 4,655 shelters in Kyiv.
The results are disappointing.
Less than half of the shelters were freely accessible, only 44%. Another 21% are available within five minutes – usually, these are the ones on duty who open the shelter in response to an alarm.
Only 15% are suitable for use without significant comments. Another 50% are technically suitable, but they need to be slightly repaired."
