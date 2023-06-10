All shelters inspected in Kyiv, only 15% suitable for use "without significant issues"

PHOTO FROM THE PAGE OF THE MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS

The special commission finished inspecting all 4,655 shelters. According to Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister of Strategic Industries, only 15% of the shelters are suitable for use "without problems".

Source: Kamyshin on Telegram

Quote from Kamyshin: "As of 8:00 on 10 June, the commission finished inspecting all 4,655 shelters in Kyiv.

The results are disappointing.

Less than half of the shelters were freely accessible, only 44%. Another 21% are available within five minutes – usually, these are the ones on duty who open the shelter in response to an alarm.

Only 15% are suitable for use without significant comments. Another 50% are technically suitable, but they need to be slightly repaired."

