Blowing up of Kakhovka dam: 27 people still missing

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 June 2023, 14:08
AFTERMATH OF THE BLOWING UP OF THE KAKHOVKA HPP, PHOTO BY THE UKRAINIAN INTERNAL MINISTRY

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine (MIA) has reported that 27 people were still missing in Kherson Oblast as of noon on 10 June following Russia’s blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: Ukraine’s Internal Ministry

Details: A total of 47 settlements were flooded in Kherson Oblast, including 33 (3,815 houses) on the territory controlled by Ukraine and 14 on the temporarily occupied territory.

Four people were killed, and 27 people are missing

Moreover, 31 settlements in Mykolaiv Oblast were flooded. A total of 936 people were evacuated, including 167 children. One person was killed.

Over 89,000 consumers in 26 settlements of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were left without water supply.

