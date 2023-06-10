Russians target private house in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, married couple killed
Saturday, 10 June 2023, 18:21
A married couple was killed in a Russian strike on the city of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and a man was injured in the village of Preobrazhenka.
Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "One wounded and two dead after strikes on frontline settlements.
In Orikhiv, Ruscists struck a private house, in the courtyard of which a couple died – a 58-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman.
In Preobrazhenka, a 77-year-old man received blast injuries, and was promptly taken to a medical facility. "
