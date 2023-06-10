Russians target private house in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, married couple killed

Aftermath of the shelling of Orikhiv, photo from Malashko's Telegram

A married couple was killed in a Russian strike on the city of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and a man was injured in the village of Preobrazhenka.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "One wounded and two dead after strikes on frontline settlements.

Advertisement:

In Orikhiv, Ruscists struck a private house, in the courtyard of which a couple died – a 58-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman.

In Preobrazhenka, a 77-year-old man received blast injuries, and was promptly taken to a medical facility. "

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!