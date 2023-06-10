All Sections
24/7 newscast shows footage of Russian emergency services in Kherson

Saturday, 10 June 2023, 18:29

The Rada TV channel showed footage of Russian emergency workers on a national 24/7 newscast, allegedly evacuating people in Kherson Oblast, flooded by the invaders.

The video shows boats and uniforms of rescue workers with the inscription of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, Detector Media reports. 

Most likely, the video was shot in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

The footage appeared in the national 24/7 newscast on 9 June at 16:35, it was noticed and criticised by users of social media.

"The 24/7 newscast shows the evacuation of residents of Kherson Oblast by Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situation. Yes, the boat could be a ‘trophy’, but who is going to know that? It’s just an image," writes the Twitter account under the name Witnesses of St Himars. 

In a comment to Media Detector, the media expert of the Rada TV channel Vladyslav Matiash confirmed that this footage was shown live.

"As far as I know, the footage was there. It was some annoying mistake, simply a human factor. But a large number of people will be fired," said Matiash.

On 6 June, Russian invaders blew up the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, killing hundreds of animals and at least five people.

Recently, the Russian military shelled the Ostriv microdistrict in the city of Kherson, from where people were evacuating – two law enforcement officers became casualties.

