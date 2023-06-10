All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


24/7 newscast shows footage of Russian emergency services in Kherson

Saturday, 10 June 2023, 18:29

The Rada TV channel showed footage of Russian emergency workers on a national 24/7 newscast, allegedly evacuating people in Kherson Oblast, flooded by the invaders.

The video shows boats and uniforms of rescue workers with the inscription of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, Detector Media reports. 

Most likely, the video was shot in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Advertisement:

The footage appeared in the national 24/7 newscast on 9 June at 16:35, it was noticed and criticised by users of social media.

"The 24/7 newscast shows the evacuation of residents of Kherson Oblast by Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situation. Yes, the boat could be a ‘trophy’, but who is going to know that? It’s just an image," writes the Twitter account under the name Witnesses of St Himars. 

In a comment to Media Detector, the media expert of the Rada TV channel Vladyslav Matiash confirmed that this footage was shown live.

"As far as I know, the footage was there. It was some annoying mistake, simply a human factor. But a large number of people will be fired," said Matiash.

On 6 June, Russian invaders blew up the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, killing hundreds of animals and at least five people.

Recently, the Russian military shelled the Ostriv microdistrict in the city of Kherson, from where people were evacuating – two law enforcement officers became casualties.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: