Russians attacked during the evacuation from the flooded microdistrict of the city of Kherson: there are casualties

The Russian military shelled the Ostriv microdistrict in the city of Kherson, from where people were evacuated – two law enforcement officers became casualties.

Source: Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram

Quote: "People are being helped to evacuate. Even in such a difficult time, the Russians decided to remind us who they really are – terrorists.

Advertisement:

During the evacuation (from the Ostriv microdistrict), the occupiers attacked the microdistrict with artillery – two law enforcement officers who were helping people to leave the dangerous area were injured."

Details: Prokudin emphasised that this microdistrict is under shelling every day. According to him, the flooding is so large-scale that in some places it is no longer possible to leave by vehicle.

He added that about 1,300 Kherson residents were evacuated from there in a day.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





