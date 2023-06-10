Lukashenko's regime supplied 131,500 tonnes of ammunition to Russia in one year

In one year, the regime of self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has delivered 131,582 tonnes of ammunition to Russia.

Source: MotolkoPomogi (MotolkoHelp), a project run by Belarusian journalist and analyst Anton Motolko, with reference to data from the Society of Railway Workers of Belarus

Details: The Society of Railway Workers of Belarus has published data on the export of ammunition from the territory of Belarus to the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for the 13 months from January 2022 to February 2023.

The data indicates that the volume of ammunition exported during those 13 months amounted to 131,582 tonnes - an average of about 10,121 tonnes per month. The volumes were ten times smaller prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and began to rise immediately after 24 February 2022.

In January and February 2022, 203 tonnes [of ammunition] was exported to the Russian Federation, but by March 2022, that figure was 12.5 times higher – 2,558 tonnes. In terms of ammunition export to Russia over the entire analysed period, the peak – 29,741 tonnes – was reached the following month, in April 2022. The month with the second highest volumes was January 2023, with 24,421 tonnes.

The largest exports during the analysed period were carried out from nine railway stations in Belarus. Most of the ammunition was transported from the 43rd missile and ammunition arsenal (Dobrush railway station) – 33,032 tonnes; the 46th missile and ammunition arsenal (Bronnaja Hara railway station) – 28,507 tonnes; and the 1405th artillery base (Osipovichі-1 railway station) – 25,237 tonnes.

Exports were also carried out from the following railway stations: Tsentrolit (20,833 tonnes), Bobr (7,993 tonnes), Rechitsa (10,523 tonnes), Baranovichi-Tsentr (1,064 tonnes), Novobelitskaya (3,588 tonnes) and Stepyanka (805 tonnes).

Not all of the ammunition supplied by the Lukashenko regime to Russia was exported to the Russian Federation. Some was sent directly to the temporarily occupied territories in Ukraine, including Crimea, and to Russian-occupied territory in Georgia.

The stations to which the largest volumes were delivered were: Bryansk-Lgovsky (Bryansk, Bryansk Oblast) –25,022 tonnes; Tikhonky (Krasnodar Oblast) – 11,344 tonnes; and Alekseyevka (Alekseyevka, Belgorod Oblast) -–10,513 tonnes.

Ammunition was delivered to the following stations in occupied Crimea: Kirovska (3,335 tonnes), Solone Ozero (3,852 tonnes), Dzhankoi (561 tonnes) and Armiansk (1,800 tonnes). 7,768 tonnes of ammunition was also delivered to Lukovsky station in North Ossetia.

