All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack rescue workers in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed, another wounded

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 10 June 2023, 20:28
Russians attack rescue workers in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed, another wounded

Russian troops have once again attacked emergency workers as they were extinguishing a fire in Kharkiv Oblast: one employee of the State Emergency Service has been killed and another injured.

Source: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv Oblast

Quote: "Another crime against emergency workers: repeated fire attack took the life of a firefighter in Kharkiv Oblast while he was extinguishing a fire.

Mykhailo Piskun, a firefighter and emergency worker with the 12th State Fire and Rescue Unit of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast, was 29 years old.

Advertisement:

A repeated fire attack ended the life of this brave young man. Ivan Moskaliuk, his colleague, firefighter and emergency worker, sustained numerous injuries and was taken to hospital."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: