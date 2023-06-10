Russians attack rescue workers in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed, another wounded

Russian troops have once again attacked emergency workers as they were extinguishing a fire in Kharkiv Oblast: one employee of the State Emergency Service has been killed and another injured.

Source: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv Oblast

Quote: "Another crime against emergency workers: repeated fire attack took the life of a firefighter in Kharkiv Oblast while he was extinguishing a fire.

Mykhailo Piskun, a firefighter and emergency worker with the 12th State Fire and Rescue Unit of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast, was 29 years old.

A repeated fire attack ended the life of this brave young man. Ivan Moskaliuk, his colleague, firefighter and emergency worker, sustained numerous injuries and was taken to hospital."

