All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defence forces destroy convoy of Russian vehicles in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 10 June 2023, 22:28
Defence forces destroy convoy of Russian vehicles in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The defence forces of Ukraine have destroyed a convoy of Russian vehicles in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: interlocutors of Ukrainska Pravda in the Defence Intelligence

Quote: "Today, the occupiers can no longer feel safe even in their own rear, it seems. In the village of Zapovitne, Kamianka-Dniprovska district, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a convoy of military vehicles of the 83rd Brigade of the Russian Airborne Forces came under targeted fire from Ukrainian artillery."

Advertisement:

Details: Sources of Ukrainska Pravda have pointed out that the Russian invaders lost three artillery systems, two tankers and eight units of various equipment.

"Among them, there is a truck loaded with ammunition, which set off a real firework in the end. The liberation of our territories continues," the Defence Intelligence added.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: