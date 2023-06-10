Defence forces destroy convoy of Russian vehicles in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The defence forces of Ukraine have destroyed a convoy of Russian vehicles in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: interlocutors of Ukrainska Pravda in the Defence Intelligence

Quote: "Today, the occupiers can no longer feel safe even in their own rear, it seems. In the village of Zapovitne, Kamianka-Dniprovska district, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a convoy of military vehicles of the 83rd Brigade of the Russian Airborne Forces came under targeted fire from Ukrainian artillery."

епізод 1 pic.twitter.com/UjudfGuQjz Advertisement: — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) June 10, 2023

Details: Sources of Ukrainska Pravda have pointed out that the Russian invaders lost three artillery systems, two tankers and eight units of various equipment.

"Among them, there is a truck loaded with ammunition, which set off a real firework in the end. The liberation of our territories continues," the Defence Intelligence added.

епізод 2 pic.twitter.com/dofaTlkqm5 — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) June 10, 2023

