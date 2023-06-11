All Sections
Goods train derails in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 11 June 2023, 01:12
PHOTO: ROSBALT.RU

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation, has said that 15 goods wagons coupled to a locomotive have derailed in Alekseevka district.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram

Quote: "An emergency in the Alekseevka urban district. 15 goods wagons coupled to a locomotive have derailed near a railway station."

Details: According to preliminary data from the Russian governor, there were no casualties and no disruption to suburban train traffic; emergency services are working at the scene, and information about causes of the accident is being confirmed.

According to Gladkov, the empty train was heading to a station belonging to a business.

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

