Goods train derails in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation, has said that 15 goods wagons coupled to a locomotive have derailed in Alekseevka district.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram

Quote: "An emergency in the Alekseevka urban district. 15 goods wagons coupled to a locomotive have derailed near a railway station."

Details: According to preliminary data from the Russian governor, there were no casualties and no disruption to suburban train traffic; emergency services are working at the scene, and information about causes of the accident is being confirmed.

According to Gladkov, the empty train was heading to a station belonging to a business.

