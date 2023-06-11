All Sections
Russia reports attack by two drones in Kaluga Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 11 June 2023, 06:30
PHOTO FROM THE NESIDITSA.RU WEBSITE

Vladislav Shapsha, Governor of Russia's Kaluga Oblast, has reported that two drones had attacked and had fallen in the oblast on the night of 10-11 June.

Source: Shapsha on Telegram; Russian Telegram channel Shot

Quote: "An unmanned aerial vehicle crashed in the Zhukovsky district near the village of Strelkovka."

Details: According to preliminary information from the Russian governor, the incident caused no casualties, and two garden houses suffered minor damage, with broken glass.

The Shot channel reported that emergency services and the police were working at the scene, and experts were examining the wreckage of the UAV.

Later, Shapsha reported that a crash site, probably that of another UAV, was discovered in a forest area of Medynsky district. According to him, there were no casualties or damage reported.

For reference. Kaluga Oblast does not have a common border with Ukraine, bordering, in particular, Bryansk and Moscow oblasts. 

Background: On 5 June, Shapsha reported that two drones had crashed on a motorway in Kaluga Oblast.

Advertisement: