Ukrainian defenders kill another 1,000 Russians and destroy about 100 units of equipment
Sunday, 11 June 2023, 08:26
Ukrainian defenders have killed another 980 Russian invaders and destroyed 17 tanks and 24 armoured combat vehicles.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 11 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 215,640 (+980) military personnel
- 3926 (+17) tanks
- 7,631 (+24) armoured combat vehicles
- 3,736 (+19) artillery systems
- 601 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 362 (+0) air defence systems
- 314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 299 (+0) helicopters
- 3,300 (+37) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,183 (+7) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 6,461 (+33) vehicles and tankers
- 509 (+2) special vehicles
The data is being confirmed.
