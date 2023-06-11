Ukrainian defenders kill another 1,000 Russians and destroy about 100 units of equipment

DESTROYED EQUIPMENT OF THE OCCUPIERS. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian defenders have killed another 980 Russian invaders and destroyed 17 tanks and 24 armoured combat vehicles.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 11 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 215,640 (+980) military personnel

3926 (+17) tanks

7,631 (+24) armoured combat vehicles

3,736 (+19) artillery systems

601 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

362 (+0) air defence systems

314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

299 (+0) helicopters

3,300 (+37) operational-tactical UAVs

1,183 (+7) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

6,461 (+33) vehicles and tankers

509 (+2) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

