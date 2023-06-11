All Sections
Russians injure 13 civilians in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 June 2023, 08:53
AFTERMATH OF ONE RUSSIAN ATTACK IN DONETSK OBLAST, PHOTO BY LOCAL MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

A total of 13 people have been injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russian forces injured eight residents of Donetsk Oblast on 10 June, particularly 2 in each of the settlements of Krasnohorivka and Lyman, and 1 in each of the settlements of Avdiivka, Shakhtarske, Pivnichne and Maksymilianivka.

Meanwhile, five people were injured in Kherson Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Kherson authorities reported that Russian invaders struck civilian settlements in Kherson Oblast 41 times.

Reports indicate that the Russian army hit residential areas of the Kherson Oblast's settlements

Russian forces attacked Kherson 7 times, firing 32 projectiles at the city.

