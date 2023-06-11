All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia continues to launch missiles on Ukraine because sanctions are ineffective – Ukraine's Air Force

Sofia SeredaSunday, 11 June 2023, 10:06
Russia continues to launch missiles on Ukraine because sanctions are ineffective – Ukraine's Air Force
Yurii Ihnat, photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Western sanctions against Russia have not been fully effective, and are continuing to enable Russia to manufacture new missiles, which it uses in attacks on Ukraine.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Ihnat: "It’s clear that Russia has found ways to circumvent sanctions by relying on countries that continue to cooperate with it, and is receiving technical components that it can’t manufacture itself: boards, microchips, semiconductors. All these elements make a missile work.

Advertisement:

So I hope that sanctions will keep putting pressure on Russia. If sanctions are implemented systematically, and if they are enforced, then we will be able to put Russia in its place."

Read also: Spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force: If we had surrendered the sky, the entire country would look like Mariupol or Bakhmut

Details: Ihnat also said that even if Russia has a sufficient supply of components, manufacturing missiles takes a long time, because they have to be produced, tested, and delivered to launch systems, all of which takes time. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: