Russia continues to launch missiles on Ukraine because sanctions are ineffective – Ukraine's Air Force

Western sanctions against Russia have not been fully effective, and are continuing to enable Russia to manufacture new missiles, which it uses in attacks on Ukraine.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Ihnat: "It’s clear that Russia has found ways to circumvent sanctions by relying on countries that continue to cooperate with it, and is receiving technical components that it can’t manufacture itself: boards, microchips, semiconductors. All these elements make a missile work.

So I hope that sanctions will keep putting pressure on Russia. If sanctions are implemented systematically, and if they are enforced, then we will be able to put Russia in its place."

Details: Ihnat also said that even if Russia has a sufficient supply of components, manufacturing missiles takes a long time, because they have to be produced, tested, and delivered to launch systems, all of which takes time.

